BREAKING: Sapphire residents told to move to higher ground

Retreat Creek is rising rapidly, and major flooding is expected. Picture: Chris Ison

Residents in Sapphire have been advised to move to higher ground with major flooding expected as Retreat Creek continues to rapidly rise.

One resident in the area reported recording 254mm of rain in three hours.

An Emergency Alert was issued by Central Highlands Regional Council at 4.44am on Wednesday for residents in Sapphire.

According to the alert, Retreat Creek was rising rapidly due to heavy rainfall, and major flooding was expected.

Properties in low-lying areas were likely to be impacted.

Council advised residents to warn neighbours, secure belongings and move to higher ground now.

Retreat Creek at Sapphire. Picture: Mark Calleja

The Bureau of Meteorology had recorded the height of Retreat Creek at Sapphire as 9.8m and rising at 6.52am.

The creek is sitting 0.7m above the bridge and the flood class is listed as major.

According to a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman, heavy rainfall upwards of 150mm was recorded at properties in the area west of Clermont and Emerald.

The spokesman said 216mm of rain was recorded at a property at Keilambete, 181mm was recorded at Kilmarnock Station and 153mm was recorded at Florence Vale Station.

For life-threatening situations, call triple-0.

For flood assistance, call the State Emergency Service on 132 500.