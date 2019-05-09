BREAKING: ScoMo lands in Rockhampton

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison touched down at Rockhampton Airport late this afternoon as the election campaign for the marginal seat of Capricornia headed towards its final week.

Mr Morrison has no public appearances scheduled tonight in Rockhampton but is expected to make an announcement in the city tomorrow morning.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arriving at Rockhampton Airport aboard his RAAF 737 VIP transport. Russell Prothero

LNP candidate and sitting MP Michelle Landry, who is attempting to retain Capricornia for a second time in the face of a strong challenge by Labor's Russell Robertson, was delighted to have the Prime Minister in Rockhampton.

"It's a great morale booster as we near the end of the campaign,” she said.

No details have been released on what Friday's announcement will be but there is anticipation it will be focused on job creation.

RAAF Boeing 737-7DF BBJ A36-001 VIP Transport arrving at Rockhampton Airport carrying Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Russell Prothero

There has been a great deal of attention on Capricornia during this campaign, with a number of major funding wins for the region, as it is seen as a crucial seat in the battle to win government.