BREAKING: 'Screaming' man outside Rocky home with knives

UNDER CONTROL: Police are making moves to diffuse the situation outside a Gracemere home.

A "SCREAMING" man has "turned up" on the front lawn of a Gracemere home armed with two knives, police say.

Police were alerted to the hysterical man outside a Ranger St home at 11.10am.

It is understood several units dispatched to the incident were warned the individual could be anti-police and had a history of drug-related crimes and arming himself with a knife.

But a Queensland Police spokesman said police appeared to have control of the ordeal as they had isolated the man and were talking with him.

It is not clear just yet if the man was threatening anyone on the street or was pursuing someone inside the home.

More to come