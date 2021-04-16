Menu
TRAGIC: Rhonda Gerhardt, 62, was found deceased after an extensive police search.
BREAKING: Search for missing Ipswich woman ends in tragedy

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021
AN Ipswich woman has sadly been found deceased following an extensive police search.

Rhonda Gerhardt was reported missing from Booval early on Wednesday after having last been seen at a Glebe Rd address on Monday morning.

Tragically, police confirmed early Friday morning the 62-year-old woman's body had been found.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement no suspicious circumstances were involved.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

