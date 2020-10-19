Menu
The vehicle pictured above was stolen from outside a North Rockhampton tavern this afternoon.
Breaking

BREAKING: Search for vehicle stolen outside Rocky pub

kaitlyn smith
19th Oct 2020 6:04 PM
POLICE are currently on the lookout for a white utility vehicle stolen from outside a North Rockhampton pub this afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5.30pm outside the Victorian Tavern at Berserker.

It is understood the Toyota Hilux involved belongs to the owner of Dawson Road Butchery.

The vehicle has distinct signage of the business logo on its sides.

It also has registration plates of GAW86 and a refrigerated system instead of a tray.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

