BREAKING: Woman found alive after 24 hours in bushland

Theresa Dougherty, 45, left her home on Barkles Road around 1pm yesterday

UPDATE: A woman who spend about 24 hours missing in bushland at Isis has been found alive and well.

The 45-year-old woman was found about 24 after hours missing, after she went into the bush to search for one of her dogs.

NewsMail journalist Mikayla Haupt said the LifeFlight chopper was flying off to refuel when crew spotted what they believed was a black dog from the air.

Flight crew on board the chopper directed police and SES crew on the ground to the location, about 400m from the site where the search was being coordinated.

The woman is being assessed by paramedics.

EARLIER: POLICE are about to hold a press conference about a search for a woman missing from the Childers area.

NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt and photographer Mike Knott are at Barkles Road, Isis Central, where police are about the speak to the media about the unfolding situation.

Police are coordinating an air and land search after Theresa Dougherty, 45, left her home on Barkles Rd around 1pm yesterday to search for one of her dogs - a Great Dane/Mastiff cross - that had gone missing.

Ms Dougherty had two other dogs with her.

She told her son that she would be searching near the rubbish tip area at the back of her home which backs onto a forestry area, however she failed to return.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition and this is out of character.

The dog she was looking for has since returned home, but the two she was with are still missing.

Ms Doughterty is described as Caucasian with a proportionate build, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a pink blouse and shorts.

A search and rescue mission area coordinator (SARMAC) is on the scene at Barkles Road and is coordinating the search.

Aerial assistance from the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is being provided.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Dougherty or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333 000.