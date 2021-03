Queensland Ambulance Service were called to attend the scene. FILE PHOTO

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to attend the scene. FILE PHOTO

A second traffic crash has occurred in Bondoola on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd and Whites Rd just before 8am.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, there were no entrapments, and no one involved was injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene, however, their services were not required.