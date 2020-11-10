Menu
BREAKING: Second collision occurs at North Rocky crash site

kaitlyn smith
10th Nov 2020 12:08 PM
EMERGENCY crews have witnessed a second collision occur just minutes after arriving at the scene of an earlier crash.

The second incident reportedly occurred outside of Glenmore Shopping Village on Yaamba Rd and Farm St at Norman Gardens around11.50am.

Both a ute and Holden Commodore were involved, with the ute immediately fleeing the scene.

Police were able to speak with the man moments later after being pulled over.

It is believed both vehicles have sustained minor damage.

It is unknown whether either party suffered any injuries.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution through the area.

More to come.

