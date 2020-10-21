BREAKING: Second elderly man hurt after vandal damages car

A man was attacked after another male attempted to damage his car. Photo: file photo

A man was attacked after another male attempted to damage his car. Photo: file photo

EMERGENCY crews are tending to an elderly man who was injured during a public disturbance at North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred at McLaughlin St, Kawana around 12.40pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggested the alleged offender was attempting to damage the 70-year-old man’s vehicle.

It is then the man was reportedly attacked and pushed to the ground.

It is unclear at this time whether the parties are known to each other.

The victim is believed to have suffered injuries to his hand and back.

QPS and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.