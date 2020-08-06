WATCH: Drone footage captures damage of horror hwy crashes

The scene of the second two truck crash about 1.5 km south of the first incident at Granite Creek.

NOON:

MORE than 20 trucks are stuck in traffic following two truck crashes on the Bruce Highway overnight and this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the second crash on the highway was a minor one.

Two men were taken to Gladstone Hospital, both in a stable condition.

More to come.

10.15AM:

A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesman said two men have been taken to hospital.

He said a man in his 50s had lower leg injuries, and another man had a head injury.

Drone footage of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway: A four-vehicle crash south of Miriam Vale has blocked the Bruce Highway

This was the second crash on the Bruce Highway in 12 hours, following a four-vehicle crash overnight in Lowmead.

9.08AM:

TWO men have been injured after a three-vehicle crash in Miriam Vale this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male in his 50s had lower leg injuries, and another man had a head injury.

She said both men are stable.

Paramedics are still on scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are directing traffic around the incident.

8.41AM:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a three-vehicle truck crash in Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the Bruce Hwy at 8.20am.

She said the crash was north of the previous crash which happened last night.

