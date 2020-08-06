Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the second two truck crash about 1.5 km south of the first incident at Granite Creek.
The scene of the second two truck crash about 1.5 km south of the first incident at Granite Creek. Rodney Stevens
News

WATCH: Drone footage captures damage of horror hwy crashes

Eilish Massie
Rodney Stevens
6th Aug 2020 8:47 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NOON: 

MORE than 20 trucks are stuck in traffic following two truck crashes on the Bruce Highway overnight and this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the second crash on the highway was a minor one. 

Two men were taken to Gladstone Hospital, both in a stable condition. 

More to come. 

 

The scene of the second two truck crash about 1.5 km south of the first incident at Granite Creek.
The scene of the second two truck crash about 1.5 km south of the first incident at Granite Creek. Rodney Stevens

10.15AM: 

A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesman said two men have been taken to hospital. 

He said a man in his 50s had lower leg injuries, and another man had a head injury. 

He said both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

This was the second crash on the Bruce Highway in 12 hours, following a four-vehicle crash overnight in Lowmead. 

More to come. 

9.08AM: 

TWO men have been injured after a three-vehicle crash in Miriam Vale this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male in his 50s had lower leg injuries, and another man had a head injury. 

She said both men are stable. 

Paramedics are still on scene. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are directing traffic around the incident. 

More to come.

8.41AM:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a three-vehicle truck crash in Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the Bruce Hwy at 8.20am.

She said the crash was north of the previous crash which happened last night.

More to come.

More Stories

breaking news bruce hwy crash miriam vale accident truck crashes
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Health addresses rumoured Rocky COVID-19 case

        Premium Content Queensland Health addresses rumoured Rocky COVID-19 case

        Health Public concern spreads after claims a Rockhampton woman allegedly tested positive to the virus.

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:29 PM
        Rockhampton Showgrounds building to be demolished

        Premium Content Rockhampton Showgrounds building to be demolished

        Council News The work is to be carried out this month.

        Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Premium Content Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Horses Premiership winning jockey has four rides at Brisbane meeting.

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:32 PM