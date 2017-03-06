BREAKING: Serious assault of woman in Rocky home

It's believed the alleged offences being investigated are possible grievous bodily harm and strangulation.

LATEST 2.23pm: A WOMAN who was reportedly strangled at a Wandal home this afternoon has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Scenes of crime officers are en route to the residence where the incident occurred and police are searching for a man suspected as being responsible for the attack.

The 49-year-old male suspect described as 170cm tall, of slim build and Aboriginal appearance fled the scene in a small four door sedan with false number plates. It is aqua in colour with silver mags and a green spoiler.

The condition of the woman is at this stage unknown.

INITIAL 1.15pm: ROCKHAMPTON detectives are on their way to a Rockhampton home after reports of a serious attack on a woman.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics raised the alarm about 1.40pm after arriving at the Wandal home to treat the victim for injuries.

More to follow.