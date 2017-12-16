Bruce Hwy: Teen hospitalised, woman dies after serious crash

The highway is blocked after a serious crash.

Update: A TEENAGER is being airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The 14-year-old was trapped for more than an hour in a smashed car, near Clairview, a spokeswoman for RACQ CQ Rescue said.

He suffered a broken arm and other injuries and is in a stable condition.

Earlier: A WOMAN has died after a single vehicle crash south of Mackay.

Police say around 1pm a vehicle left the road and rolled while travelling on the Bruce Highway between Saint Lawrence and Clairview.

A woman was declared deceased at the scene, while a 14-year-old boy remains trapped.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has just arrived on scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

There may be delays on the Bruce Highway at Clairview as emergency services & @cq_rescue respond to a serious traffic crash there. #qldtraffic — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 16, 2017

Earlier: DELAYS are expected on the Bruce Hwy following a serious traffic crash.

Emergency Services were called to the crash at Clairview just before 1pm.

It is understood a woman has suffered life threatening injuries while a 14-year-old boy remains trapped in the vehicle, a Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said.

One ambulance is currently on scene but an additional two are en route. RACQ-CQ Rescue Helicopter is also en route.

More to come.