Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bruce Hwy: Teen hospitalised, woman dies after serious crash

The highway is blocked after a serious crash.
The highway is blocked after a serious crash. RACQ CQ Rescue
Jacob Miley
by

Update: A TEENAGER is being airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The 14-year-old was trapped for more than an hour in a smashed car, near Clairview, a spokeswoman for RACQ CQ Rescue said.

He suffered a broken arm and other injuries and is in a stable condition. 

A fatal traffic crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Mackay.
A fatal traffic crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Mackay. RACQ CQ Rescue

 

Earlier: A WOMAN has died after a single vehicle crash south of Mackay.

Police say around 1pm a vehicle left the road and rolled while travelling on the Bruce Highway between Saint Lawrence and Clairview.

A woman was declared deceased at the scene, while a 14-year-old boy remains trapped.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has just arrived on scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

Earlier: DELAYS are expected on the Bruce Hwy following a serious traffic crash.

Emergency Services were called to the crash at Clairview just before 1pm.

It is understood a woman has suffered life threatening injuries while a 14-year-old boy remains trapped in the vehicle, a Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said.

One ambulance is currently on scene but an additional two are en route. RACQ-CQ Rescue Helicopter is also en route.

More to come.

Topics:  bruce hwy crash editors picks fatality serious crash teen trapped

Mackay Daily Mercury
STUNNING RESULT: Court clears Petros of stalking Lauga

STUNNING RESULT: Court clears Petros of stalking Lauga

Magistrate now set to consider legal costs

Rocky's fun new water slides get the thumbs up from locals

SLIDE CRITIC: Matilda Brown, 7, shared her insights on the different water slide experiences.

Young water slide critics offer their feedback to The Morning Bully.

Poor aim with a dart leads to Kalka Palms hotel assault

BAD AIM: After being hit by a dart, an intoxicated man has assaulted the intoxicated dart thrower last night.

Police called out to pub after drunken game leads to fisticuffs.

Police brace for potential school holiday crimewave

TIS THE SEASON: Property crime is set to hit Gracmere locals this Christmas.

Several home and vehicle crimes reported over the past two weeks

Local Partners