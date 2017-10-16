BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has just been issued for parts of the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

The warning was issued at 12:51pm this afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours."

The next warning is set to be issued by 3:55pm this afternoon.

Earlier today, it was revealed Rockhampton is bracing for two months worth of spring rainfall in the next 24-48 hours.

Local weather expert Mike Griffin said a very strong ridge with a trough moving up the Queensland coast which could create heavy falls for the Capricornia region in the 48-hour period.

"We're getting an upper cold pool which dumped 100 - 150mm at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday," Mr Griffin said.

He said the region could receive between 50 to 100mm from late today through to early Thursday.

According to BoM, the average October rainfall for Rockhampton is 47.7 millimetres which means the city would almost double its normal rainfall for this month.

Mr Griffin expects the strong to gale force winds and squally showers for the coast during the next day or so.

"It is going to be part of this trough that is coming up the coast," he said.

"Falls will be heaviest along the coast and as they come inland, we'll get some here in Rockhampton and could reach as far west as Dingo and Blackwater, maybe Emerald."

Mr Griffin said there would be isolated storms in the Capricornia and Central Highlands regions this afternoon.

"The larger isolated ones will cover about a 15 or 20 kilometres radius and the other ones less; most areas could miss out," he said.

Across the weekend, some areas reported high rainfalls while others close by received none.

"Most of this rainfall was convective rainfall, in the case of that thunderstorm at Kabra, just south of Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon, it only covered an area of roughly 20 to 25 kilometres; thunder was heard for a good hour at Rocky before the cell died about 5pm," Mike said.

"The rest of the places around it missed out altogether."