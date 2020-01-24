BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of CQ

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas of CQ.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rockhampton and parts of the Central Highlands and the Coalfields.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 2.54pm for Rockhampton, Emerald, Woorabinda, Biloela, Carnarvon National Park, down towards the Wide Bay and Burnett area.

Active thunderstorms are currently occurring over central parts of the state, causing localised heavy rainfall.

These heavy falls may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Capricornia and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning will be issued by 5.55pm.