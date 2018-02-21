Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

BREAKING: Severe thunderstorms threaten CQ right now

Amber Hooker
by
22nd Feb 2018 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:37 PM

2.20PM: FLASH flooding, heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms threaten Central Queensland right now, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warn.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Capricornia District at 1.40pm, and includes the areas of Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gladstone.

It comes as authorities keep a close watch on the Upper Dawson River, which was earlier today placed on flood watch with levels expected to breach 4.5m tonight.

A large expanse of Central Queensland is already reeling from damaging storms which left thousands without power in Moranbah, caused flash-flooding in Emerald streets and buildings torn to the ground in Bluff.

Read more about the extreme weather event in Moranbah here.

These are just some of the worst-hit areas.

Rockhampton has today felt little reprieve from rainfall as loud thunder clapped over the region around midday.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Related Items

bureau of meteorology capricornia severe thunderstorm warning wild weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky barrister announced as new Supreme Court judge

Rocky barrister announced as new Supreme Court judge

News A NEW Supreme Court Justice for Central Queensland has been announced.

JOBS RUSH: Adani reveals how many in Rocky hungry for work

JOBS RUSH: Adani reveals how many in Rocky hungry for work

Business Thousands of applicants desperate to secure a job at CQ's mega mine.

MASTER STROKE: Hundreds stream into Rocky for Qld titles

MASTER STROKE: Hundreds stream into Rocky for Qld titles

Sport Five-day event to pump big bucks into region's economy

WET WEATHER CRASHES: CQ emergency services kept busy

WET WEATHER CRASHES: CQ emergency services kept busy

News Mount Morgan car collision, Kawana fire and Coast car on embankment

Local Partners