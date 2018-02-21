BREAKING: Severe thunderstorms threaten CQ right now

2.20PM: FLASH flooding, heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms threaten Central Queensland right now, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warn.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Capricornia District at 1.40pm, and includes the areas of Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gladstone.

#Qldstorm forecast for Thurs: severe storms likely in #NWQld, with damaging to destructive winds possible. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding also a risk for #Capricornia and #WideBay coasts. Latest warnings can be found at https://t.co/ed6yC3joDK pic.twitter.com/5NvVuQoFzZ — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 22, 2018

It comes as authorities keep a close watch on the Upper Dawson River, which was earlier today placed on flood watch with levels expected to breach 4.5m tonight.

A large expanse of Central Queensland is already reeling from damaging storms which left thousands without power in Moranbah, caused flash-flooding in Emerald streets and buildings torn to the ground in Bluff.

⚠️ Minor #Flood Warning issued for the upper #Dawson River at #Taroom with 80-120mm recorded overnight. See https://t.co/tvAw6HL0Uv for further info and updates. pic.twitter.com/e0SaDRo8rQ — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 22, 2018

These are just some of the worst-hit areas.

Rockhampton has today felt little reprieve from rainfall as loud thunder clapped over the region around midday.

Emerald Flash Flooding: Video footage from Emerald which received torrential rain causing flooding in some streets

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people should: