Paramedics are en route to Shoalwater Military Base after a soldier was struck in the head by a falling tree branch.
Breaking

BREAKING: Shoalwater soldier hurt in accident involving tanker

kaitlyn smith
7th Aug 2020 12:29 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a female soldier who has been struck in the head by a falling tree at Kunwarara.

It is believed she was either inside or in close proximity to a loader tank at the time the falling tree landed on her head.

The incident occurred around 12.20pm at the intersection of Raspberry Creek Rd and Kunwarara Rd.

She has reportedly since been transported back to Shoalwater Military Base to meet paramedics.

It is unknown whether the woman’s injury occurred during a training practise.

The severity of her injuries also remain unclear at this time.

More to come.

injured soldier shoalwater bay
