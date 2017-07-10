BREAKING: Shock closure of Rocky eatery

Sunshine Kebabs in the Stockland Rockhampton food court all boarded up.

KEBAB lovers at Stockland Rockhampton were met with nothing but a boarded up store today as another tenant within the major centre closed its doors.

Stockland Rockhampton has confirmed Sunshine Kebabs, which was located in the main food court next to KFC, has ceased trading in the centre.

The Morning Bulletin made numerous attempts to contact Sunshine Kebabs management today but were unsuccessful.

A Stockland Rockhampton spokesman said the centre was disappointed to see the closure but the centre was experiencing high demand from retailers keen to open new stores.

A new food retailer is expected to be announced soon.