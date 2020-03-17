BREAKING: Shock decision on rugby league state-wide

ON HOLD: The state-wide competitions in which the four CQ Capras teams play are suspended until June 5. Picture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras might not take the field again until June after the Queensland Rugby League tonight called a halt to its four state-wide competitions.

The QRL has suspended the the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup as well as all local leagues in the wake of the unfolding COVID-19 situation.

All junior regional events and state carnivals will also be postponed indefinitely.

QRL managing director Robert Moore said the four state-wide competitions would be suspended until June 5.

All junior and senior community rugby league, including the Rockhampton Rugby League senior competition which was to start this weekend, will be suspended until at least the first weekend of May.

Moore said the board had considered all aspects of the current situation in consultation with its operations teams and clubs.

“Ultimately, it is our responsibility to implement procedures that don’t place players, volunteers, staff and other stakeholders at unnecessary risk,” he said.

Approval for clubs to train during this period was an ongoing matter, with the QRL seeking further advice from its chief medical officer, Dr Roy Saunders, as well as Queensland health authorities.