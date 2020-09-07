BREAKING: ‘Shots fired’ in Rockhampton CBD

Police officers have swarmed the Rockhampton CBD this afternoon after several witness reports that gunshots were fired. Photo: Jann Houley, The Morning Bulletin.

MULTIPLE police units are swarming the Rockhampton CBD following several witness reports that gunshots have been fired.

Police are searching for two vehicles - a small, blue Mazda hatchback with no number plates, and a black Toyota vehicle.

Police believe the male driver of one of the vehicles is armed.

Police received several reports about the incident at 3.35pm.

There have been reports one of the cars has been seen driving erratically through residential streets.

Police officers are believed to be speaking with witnesses at McDonalds Southside.

Multiple police units have descended on the CBD and surrounding areas.

More to come.