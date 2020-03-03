Menu
ROLLOVER: Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle accident involving a B-double truck.
BREAKING: B-Double rollover on Capricorn Hwy

Kaitlyn Smith
3rd Mar 2020 5:13 PM
UPDATE, 5.40PM: The driver of a B-Double truck which rolled near the Stanwell Power Station overpass at Kabra has been assessed by emergency services

He is reported to have suffered minor trauma, including a head injury, and is currently being transported to hospital. 

Queensland Police and Fire are currently on-scene.

INITIAL, 5.10PM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a B-double truck rollover on the Capricorn Highway on the overpass, near Kabra.

Stanwell Power Station workers are currently on scene and assisting.

It is understood the truck has rolled off the road into the embankment.

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.

Reports of the incident came in around 5.10pm.

More to come.

