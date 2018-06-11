Menu
Ambulance crews are responding.
News

Driver involved in rollover taken to hospital as precaution

Sarah Steger
by
9th Jun 2018 11:19 AM

12pm | THE driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover near Wallaville this morning has been taken to Gin Gin hospital as a precaution.

A Bundaberg Ambulance Station spokesman said the man did not suffer any serious injuries.

 

11.30am | PARAMEDICS are treating one man involved in a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

Initial reports are the driver is conscious and breathing.

Police are on scene.

 

11.20am | EMERGENCY services are responding to a single-vehicle rollover at Drinan.

Crews responded to reports of a crash on Wallaville Goondoon Rd about 11.10am.

It is understood the driver has managed to climb out of the vehicle, which rolled about 40 minutes from Bundaberg Central.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are en route.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

