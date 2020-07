Emergency services are responding to reports of a suspected house fire in Gracemere.

A SUSPECTED electrical house fire has reportedly broken out in Gracemere this afternoon.

It is understood smoke was billowing out of the Fitzgerald St property’s top-level, prompting an emergency response.

QPS are currently inspecting the scene to determine the fire’s cause.

No persons were believed to be inside the residence at the time of the fire.

More to come.