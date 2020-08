A son has assaulted his father in Berserker this afternoon.

POLICE are this afternoon investigating an alleged assault in which a son has fractured his father’s arm.

The alleged incident occurred at a Berserker property in Rockhampton’s north just after 3.10pm.

The young suspect, believed to be in his 20s, has reportedly fled the scene by car.

It is understood a male in his 40s has also sustained some facial injuries.

QAS are currently en route to the scene.

More to come.