Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPECT VEHICLE: Mazda RX-8 is believed to have evaded Rockhampton police this afternoon.
SUSPECT VEHICLE: Mazda RX-8 is believed to have evaded Rockhampton police this afternoon. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: Sports car chased by police through North Rocky

Leighton Smith
by
3rd Dec 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EYE witness has described how a blue sports car did a "screeching U turn” while being chased by a police car near Stockland in North Rockhampton.

According to police media, the vehicle evaded police at 2.10pm at Park Avenue.

Ten minutes later, a police car, which had been travelling in the opposite direction to the suspect vehicle, identified it from a previous incident.

A witness described a undercover police vehicle attempting to intercept the blue sports car, which was understood to be a Mazda RX-8 sedan (see above), at the intersection of Musgrave and High St.

"The sports car did a screeching U-turn and took off down High St towards Stockland,” the witness said.

"It was zipping in and out of traffic trying to get away.

"The undercover police car pulled over, I'm not sure if they called it off because of the dangerous driving.”

Police reportedly lost sight of the vehicle as it headed towards Moores Creek Rd.

A short time later, several police cars were seen speeding down Dean Street towards Frenchville.

A Queensland Police media spokesperson confirmed that police were forbidden from carrying out high speed pursuits in built up areas.

Consequently they were forced to turn off their lights and sirens and were circulating the area waiting for the vehicle to be spotted again.

If you spot the vehicle, please contact Rockhampton Police.

More to follow.

berserker car chase north rockhampton queensland police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'He looked just like the baby we should be taking home'

    premium_icon 'He looked just like the baby we should be taking home'

    Health How exercise and intense physical challenges have helped a grieving mum cope with the death of her newborn son

    Surf Lakes plans global expansion after CQ prototype

    premium_icon Surf Lakes plans global expansion after CQ prototype

    Business The world-first Yeppoon facility has proved successful

    How we 'lost' our 9-year-old son to Fortnite

    premium_icon How we 'lost' our 9-year-old son to Fortnite

    Opinion Our son spends all his spare time in a black hole we can't penetrate

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    News Two fires are currently burning at Curtis Island and Lowmead.

    Local Partners