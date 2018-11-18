Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STABBING: A 39-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Norville Park last night. Photo: Rob Williams
STABBING: A 39-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Norville Park last night. Photo: Rob Williams Rob Williams
Breaking

BREAKING: Man killed in stabbing at Norville Park

Tahlia Stehbens
by
18th Nov 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM

A MAN has died after a fatal stabbing took place at Norville Park overnight.

Police will allege two men got into a fight around 9pm last night where one man was stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The 39-year-old collapsed on a park bench.

A QAS spokeswoman said they attended the scene at 9.01pm where the man was found in a serious condition.

"The man was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead at Bundaberg Hospital on arrival," the spokeswoman said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man a short time later at a nearby address.

He was charged with one count of murder and will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

More to follow.

breaking bundaberg crime stene editors picks norville park stabbing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pressure ramps up on Rocky Council in wage negotiations

    premium_icon Pressure ramps up on Rocky Council in wage negotiations

    News Unions call on RRC to step up and look after their worker's wages.

    Emmaus score double in junior futsal schools comp

    premium_icon Emmaus score double in junior futsal schools comp

    Sport Teams go through unbeaten to claim Junior A and B titles

    • 18th Nov 2018 9:33 AM
    MISSING: Police search for teenage boy who never came home

    MISSING: Police search for teenage boy who never came home

    Breaking JAMES Michael Horvath was last seen at Saunders St on Saturday

    • 18th Nov 2018 11:15 AM
    Work on multi-million sports project in Rocky set to start

    premium_icon Work on multi-million sports project in Rocky set to start

    Hockey Heavy equipment will roll into Kalka Shades on Monday

    • 18th Nov 2018 10:17 AM

    Local Partners