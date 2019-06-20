Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARREST MADE: Jake Steere is in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital.
ARREST MADE: Jake Steere is in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital. Contributed ROK251116rhsformal28
News

BREAKING: Stabbing suspect arrested

Meg Bolton
by
20th Jun 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing of a young Rockhampton man, Jake Steere, which happened on Tuesday.

Jake was stabbed at Jessie St, The Range, after allegedly being followed by the perpetrators.

When police arrived on the scene they applied first aid to the 20 year-old man had suffered puncture wounds to the chest and an injury to his temple.

Police say the man arrested is cooperating with their investigation and is being held in police custody.

More information will be made available as it comes to hand.

More Stories

jake saunders police rockhampton stabbing tmb crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

    premium_icon Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

    News Friend sets up a Go Fund Me page to help 'gentle giant'

    • 20th Jun 2019 11:10 AM
    • 1 aardvaark
    Local mum shares a moment of solitude with 30,000 people

    premium_icon Local mum shares a moment of solitude with 30,000 people

    News 'I walk most days at Sunrise, the best time of the day.'

    Treasurer lands on Rocky ground today

    premium_icon Treasurer lands on Rocky ground today

    News Jackie Trad comes with a billion dollar update for the region

    BREAKING: Man critical following quad bike roll over

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man critical following quad bike roll over

    Breaking Victim found by a family member hours after the incident