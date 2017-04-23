BREAKING: Customer pulls knife on Rocky McDonalds manager

THREATS: Police are searching streets around the Norman Gardens McDonalds for a person armed with a knife.

UPDATE: 5.51pm:

POLICE are searching Rockhampton streets around Stockland for a "group of young males" who may have been involved in an incident where a McDonalds manager was threatened with a knife.

Witnesses have told police a young male pulled a knife on the manager shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police are still at the McDonalds near Stockland speaking those who witnessed the incident.

The group of young males fled the scene before police arrived.

The spokeswoman said police are "doing patrols of the area" to locate the group.

"We are obviously taking it seriously."

The spokeswoman was not able to confirm if police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

UPDATE: 4.50pm:

EARLIER:

A MANAGER at the McDonalds near Stockland has been threatened by a person armed with a knife, initial reports suggest.

Several police units have just arrived at the McDonalds now.

Police received the distress call at about 4.13pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman is not yet able to confirm if anyone is hurt or if anyone has been taken into custody.

