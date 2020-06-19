Menu
Emergency services are responding to reports of stiff body discovered in Rockhampton CBD.
UPDATE: Police investigate body found in Rocky motel room

Jack Evans
19th Jun 2020 11:25 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
UPDATE: A QUEENSLAND police spokesman said investigations are continuing at the scene. 

Detail remains limited at this stage. 

More to follow 

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to a report of a 'stiff' body discovered in a Rockhampton motel room.

The alarm was raised about 11.10am at the CBD establishment between Fitzroy and Denham St.

Initial reports are advising an "unresponsive" male in his 30s had been located in one of the rooms.

There are no further details at this time.

More to follow.

rockhampton cbd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

