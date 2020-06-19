UPDATE: Police investigate body found in Rocky motel room

Emergency services are responding to reports of stiff body discovered in Rockhampton CBD.

UPDATE: A QUEENSLAND police spokesman said investigations are continuing at the scene.

Detail remains limited at this stage.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to a report of a 'stiff' body discovered in a Rockhampton motel room.

The alarm was raised about 11.10am at the CBD establishment between Fitzroy and Denham St.

Initial reports are advising an "unresponsive" male in his 30s had been located in one of the rooms.

