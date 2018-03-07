Strelow: Bring on ALDI

South Rockhampton will be getting its very own ALDI superstore.

South Rockhampton will be getting its very own ALDI superstore. CONTRIBUTED

UPDATE 12.50PM: STOCKLAND have remained tight-lipped about the reasoning behind its decision to withdraw a notice of appeal regarding a new ALDI being constructed on Yaamba Rd.

Stockland discontinued their appeal last month after its concerns with the parties involved were addressed through proceedings.

"We continue to support our position that developments should be reviewed and approved in line with the relevant planning framework," Stockland Regional Development Manager, John White, said.

"Our notice of appeal was based on the opinion that the application did not comply with the relevant planning framework and had not appropriately addressed a number of local impacts that the scheme prescribes, including catering for adequate parking or pedestrian walkways.

"Stockland does not oppose the arrival of new retailers to the Rockhampton region and welcomes the arrival of ALDI."

UPDATE 12.26PM: MAYOR Margaret Strelow has fully backed the construction of an ALDI opposite the Stockland complex on Yaamba Rd, saying she is "delighted" Stockland have decided to withdraw legal action against the supermarket chain.

"It's a nice vindication of council's approval in the first place," Ms Strelow said.

"We felt that the development that was put forward would fit well on that site.

"This has vindicated our decision where we've said, 'look, we think the terms are okay, we think there's enough demand' and we are keen to see this site have a really nice use instead of it looking like an empty block that's probably not doing the city any favours.

"There have been some commercial arrangements between the developer and Stockland, I'm assuming."

In addition to the second site on Gladstone Rd, South Rockhampton, Ms Strelow said the construction of the site on Yaamba Rd is now "free to proceed".

"We look forward to that development being done," Ms Strelow said.

INITIAL STORY: PLANS to bring Rockhampton its very first ALDI are officially under way as Stockland Rockhampton withdraws its appeal against the discount supermarket giant.

A site, opposite Stockland Rockhampton on 337-341 Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, was selected by the chain as a location, spurring Stockland to take legal action.

However, on February 27, Stockland Property Management filed a notice of discontinuance regarding the appeal against the construction.

Read: ALDI forges ahead with South Rocky mega-centre

ALDI selected an second site on Gladstone Rd, South Rockhampton, and has previously posted an online tender for required trades and products.

The 2000sqm complex was sited on December 21 to be going ahead on the Gladstone Rd block and was to be built on piers to avoid potential flood waters and have 127 car park spaces under the building.

The Morning Bulletin will be seeking comment from Mayor Margaret Strelow, ALDI and Stockland representatives.