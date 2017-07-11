BREAKING: Finger lickin' fury as KFC customers evacuated

Police on scene after a bomb threat at Stockland Rockhampton.

5.30PM: Police have cordoned off Stockland Rockhampton entrances after shoppers were evacuated.

Customers have also been turned away from fast food outlets outside Stockland Rockhampton.

KFC workers said they were notified about 20 minutes ago that a bomb had been placed in one of the KFC stores in Stockland.

Police evacuated and shut down both stores.

Stockland Rockhampton has gone into lock down after a bomb threat. Amber Hooker

One KFC customer didn't want to leave the store, but most customers evacuated straight away.

A worker said police rushed into the store and warned them that someone said there was a bomb in a plastic shopping bag somewhere in the centre.

KFC employee Wendy Jones said they had just started to get busy at the time the threat was called in.

They had cooked up bulk chicken for their Tuesday half price deals.

Now she and manager John Constan are directing dozens of cars away from the store.

Most have been accepting of the news, but one potential customer was heard saying "come on, I'm going to die of starvation".

They don't know how long they will have to direct traffic and are waiting on further direction from police.

"I don't really know what's going on," John said.

5.20PM: "EMERGENCY, evacuate now. Evacuate as directed. Evacuate as directed"

This is the warning alarm which interrupted shopping today and sent dozens from the city's major shopping precinct.

A Morning Bulletin reporter at Stockland Rockhampton said people were calmly evacuating the centre.



She said there were about a dozen people in the McDonald's car park, mostly relaxed and checking their phones as the evacuation sirens sounded.



Police could be seen patrolling the area on foot and by car.

5.10PM: MANAGEMENT at Stockland Rockhampton have informed police a second bomb threat call has been made.

The previous threat was reported to police by Telstra and a centre was not specified, however, Stockland Rockhampton have received a direct call informing them a bomb has been placed at the centre.

The centre is being evacuated.

4.50PM: POLICE are responding to a bomb threat at a shopping centre in North Rockhampton.

It is understood a male placed a call saying there was bomb in a shopping bag at a North Rockhampton shopping centre.

Police are responding to multiple shopping centres.

It follows two similar threats at North Rockhampton locations last month, including another one at Stockland Rockhampton.