BREAKING: Stolen vehicle overturns on busy hwy

A vehicle believed to be stolen has crashed west of Bouldercombe this afternoon. Photo: file photo

A vehicle believed to be stolen has crashed west of Bouldercombe this afternoon. Photo: file photo

EMERGENCY crews are this afternoon responding to a single-vehicle incident, southwest of Rockhampton.

A vehicle believed to be stolen reportedly flipped onto its roof on the Burnett Hwy, 6km west of Bouldercombe.

The frightening incident occurred around 12.20pm Thursday afternoon.

The male driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle, sustaining minor injuries.

He is reportedly acting hostile toward first responders.

It is unclear at this time whether it is the same vehicle stolen from Rockhampton hours earlier.

More to come.