Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A vehicle believed to be stolen has crashed west of Bouldercombe this afternoon. Photo: file photo
A vehicle believed to be stolen has crashed west of Bouldercombe this afternoon. Photo: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Stolen vehicle overturns on busy hwy

kaitlyn smith
29th Oct 2020 12:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are this afternoon responding to a single-vehicle incident, southwest of Rockhampton.

A vehicle believed to be stolen reportedly flipped onto its roof on the Burnett Hwy, 6km west of Bouldercombe.

The frightening incident occurred around 12.20pm Thursday afternoon.

The male driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle, sustaining minor injuries.

He is reportedly acting hostile toward first responders.

It is unclear at this time whether it is the same vehicle stolen from Rockhampton hours earlier.

More to come.

bouldercombe burnett highway rockhampton police single-vehicle rollover stolen vehicle rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livingstone to get first off-leash dog park

        Premium Content Livingstone to get first off-leash dog park

        News The council has settled on a site and there could be more to follow.

        Watch Rocky Primary Schools Rugby League finals day live

        Premium Content Watch Rocky Primary Schools Rugby League finals day live

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch the six games from Browne Park on Friday.

        BREAKING: Dog taken during vehicle theft

        Premium Content BREAKING: Dog taken during vehicle theft

        Breaking It is believed the animal was inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

        • 29th Oct 2020 11:19 AM
        UPDATE: Elderly pair shaken following North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Elderly pair shaken following North Rocky crash

        Breaking A nose-to-tail collision reportedly impacted peak-hour traffic for a short time.