Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A student has been assaulted at North Rockhampton State High School.
A student has been assaulted at North Rockhampton State High School.
Breaking

BREAKING: Student suffers head injury in violent school assault

kaitlyn smith
22nd Oct 2020 2:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are currently attending yet another alleged bullying incident at North Rockhampton State High School.

It is understood a 16-year-old male was assaulted at the Berserker school around 2pm.

The young student reportedly suffered a head injury as a result.

READ MORE: DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed
READ MORE: ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

Early reports suggest he is conscious at this time.

The latest incident is one of many to occur at the school in recent months.

Earlier this month, One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien also claimed the school’s principal rejected a new anti-bullying program.

QPS are also expected to attend the scene, which has been described as ‘volatile’.

More to come.

north rockhampton state high school school bullying rockhampton torin o'brien
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRES: Police set sights on would-be firebugs

        Premium Content BUSHFIRES: Police set sights on would-be firebugs

        News A stern warning has been issued days after a fire threatened at least 15 Gracemere properties.

        Plan to crack down on wage theft and labour hire providers

        Premium Content Plan to crack down on wage theft and labour hire providers

        News Labor pledges more frontline inspectors to fight wage theft and weed out dodgy...

        RAINFALL: Where the rain fell across CQ, more on the way

        Premium Content RAINFALL: Where the rain fell across CQ, more on the way

        Weather It is predicted there would be more high chances of rain in early next week

        Vale Dennis Assay: ‘Always sincere and caring’

        Premium Content Vale Dennis Assay: ‘Always sincere and caring’

        Hockey Tributes for Rockhampton hockey stalwart, who passed away on Friday.