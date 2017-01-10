33°
News

Footage reveals terror before killer plane crash

Declan Cooley
| 1st Mar 2017 12:34 AM Updated: 2nd Mar 2017 11:46 AM
WRECKAGE: One person has died and three hospitalised after a light plane crashed at Bustard Head, north of Middle Island.Photo Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight RescuePhoto Contributed
WRECKAGE: One person has died and three hospitalised after a light plane crashed at Bustard Head, north of Middle Island.Photo Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight RescuePhoto Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VIDEO footage taken by a passenger on board the 1770 Castaway plane that crashed at Middle Island near Agnes Water in January showed the plane had performed steep turns, climbs and descents moments before it slammed into the sand.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau handed down its preliminary report into the crash that occurred on January 10 and left a UK woman dead and two others in a critical condition, including pilot Les Woodall.

The ATSB said it used the mobile phone footage, as well as GPS data, radar data and onsite investigations, to track and chart what the plane was doing before the crash.

Using the video footage the ATSB said the Cessna VH-WTQ had taken off at 10.30am normally before four minutes into the flight "the pilot conducted a series of manoeuvres including steep turns, steep climbs and descents".

"After about six minutes flight time, and after a second series of (steep turns, climbs and descents)…the engine power momentarily reduced before recovering," the preliminary report reads.

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island.
HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island. Facebook

But one minute later "the engine sustained a sudden power loss", which resulted in Mr Woodall making the decision to head for the beach to land.

Without much time to consider his options, Mr Woodall told the ATSB he believed landing on the beach was the safest way to land the plane.

Two witnesses reported to the ATSB that they saw the aircraft flying parallel to the beach before turning left at steep angle.

"The left wingtip struck the ground and then the nose, before the aircraft came to rest about 5m past the nose impact point," the report states.

Owner of 1770 Castaway Bruce Rhoades was flying about 4km behind his good mate Mr Woodall, but reported to the ATSB that he did not see the plane crash.

After seeing the wreckage below, Mr Rhoades previously told The Observer he broadcasted a mayday call to alert emergency services and landed his plane 100m from the crash.

He then ran to the plane and pulled out Mr Woodall and started performing CPR on the passenger who died.

A 13-year-old boy and an Irish woman, along with Mr Woodall, were seriously injured in the crash.

The report found that the airspeed of the plane had decreased to such an extent that the aircraft's stall warning horn sounded for about three seconds, before the plane "rolled left and pitched nose down" and hit the sand.

Speaking to The Observer three weeks ago, Mr Rhoades said his tourism business would use boats instead of planes to take backpackers to Middle Island for its survivor tour camps.

The 1770 LARC taking crash investigators to Middle Island this morning.
The 1770 LARC taking crash investigators to Middle Island this morning.

According to police, who are assisting the ATSB in its investigation, Mr Rhoades was issued a notice to ground, which meant he was not allowed to fly until further notice.

But Mr Rhoades claimed he was issued with a suspension notice, which still enabled him to fly but not for charter.

The ATSB was continuing the investigation into the crash.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region plan crash

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Footage reveals terror before killer plane crash

Footage reveals terror before killer plane crash

TERRIFYING moments before fatal plane crash are caught on camera.

GIG GUIDE: What's on in Rockhampton this week?

LIVE MUSIC: Chenai Boucher will play this weekend at the Berserker Tavern.

Get yourself down to a show and support local music

Revealed: Why Yeppoon butchers have attention of Queensland parliament

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Lauga praises Coast businesses for moral stance

Fast-food boss guilty of sexually abusing staff member

Married man makes shameful breach of trust

Local Partners

GIG GUIDE: What's on in Rockhampton this week?

Get yourself down to a show and support local music

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Open mic night has last show on Saturday night

Tony Blez performing at Allsorts held at The Workshop.

Allsorts is set to take a well deserved break after over two years

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

ADELE managed to do 107 shows in a row last year with just one cancellation due to a dodgy throat.

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

What's on the big screen this week

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan.

HUGH Jackman returns one last time as Wolverine in Logan.

Walking Dead villain takes on new role in The Missing

David Morrissey, Keeley Hawes, Abigail Hardingham and Tcheky Karyo in a scene from The Missing.

Walking Dead villain returns to screens in mystery show, The Missing

Lifesaver for a day: One-of-a-kind Coast tour

The Mooloolaba Surf Club is launching a new tour of the club and beach that educates visitors about life a as surf lifesaver. Getaway is filming a segment about the tour with presenter Charli Robinson.

'Lifesaver for a day' tour of Coast surf club attracts TV appearance

Perfect For the Family

166 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Sitting on a huge 804m2 corner block, this family home ticks all the boxes. The top level featuring 4 generous sized bedrooms, renovated bathroom, sun...

Charm, Character And Grace

189 Quarry Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This well positioned Queenslander ticks all the boxes-location, quality and style. Lovingly renovated with the utmost in style and good taste this is the perfect...

A Great First Home - Smart Buying!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $259,000

WOW! This little property is a beauty, fully renovated this is a great first home or investment opportunity with not a thing to do but move in. Situated in a...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $585,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Peaceful Country Living minutes from Town!

7 Springdale Avenue, Inverness 4703

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Get a taste of the country life at this one-acre property just 5 minutes’ drive from town! Surrounded by trees offering plenty of privacy, plus there is plenty of...

Ocean View Home in Premium Location!

19 Samoa Street, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 $559,000

2-year-old Metro home capturing stunning Ocean Views from Samoa Street. Relaxed easy living with close proximity to St Benedicts school, Farnborough Beach &...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $190,000

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 $555,000

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Southern investors eye off Allenstown property

The Allenstown Childcare Centre will go under the hammer next month through Burgess Rawson.

AN Allenstown childcare centre has hit the market.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major coast development will drastically change CBD streetscape

36 Mary St Yeppoon concept development proposal plans.

Up market coastal building complex to answer local demand

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!