BREAKING: Suspected gas leak closes busy CQ servo

UPDATE 8am: POLICE have blocked roads surrounding a major servo in Yeppoon after a suspected gas leak this morning.

Witnesses on scene state Queensland Police Service blocked the entry to the servo from Yeppoon Rd and the beginning of the street at Fairfax Ct.

Crews were reportedly winding up their services.

BREAKING: FIRE crews have shut down a major Capricorn Coast service station after a suspected gas leak this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported crews were called to the BP Service Station on Hoskins Drv and Fairfax Ct in Yeppoon around 6.50am to reports of "gas and fumes” in the area.

One fire crew is on scene at the major servo setting up gas detectors for air monitoring.

A spokesperson from QFES said the premises had been closed and no vehicles could enter.

Queensland Ambulance Service are also on standby at the scene.

