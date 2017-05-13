BREAKING: 'Suspicious' CQ man tells kid to get in van

A "SUSPICIOUS" man driving a van followed a child on a Blackwater street and stopped stopped to ask him to get in, police allege.

Blackwater Police launched an investigation immediately after receiving the report on Thursday.

Police allege the man stopped near the child on Wey St at about 3pm.

He then asked the child to get in the vehicle and told him he would take him at home.

SEARCH BEGINS: A man allegedly asked a child to get in his car at Blackwater.

The child refused his offer and ran away from the van.

The vehicle then drove away.

Blackwater Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

"As the community are our eyes and ears, Blackwater Police ask the community to report any suspicious behaviours or activity to police immediately," Blackwater Police said in a statement.

Following the incident, Blackwater Police are reminding parents to teach children "stranger danger" rules, such as not speaking with strangers of accepting a lift.

The Morning Bulletin has asked police for a description of the van and the man, but police are yet to provide the details.

