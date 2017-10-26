BREAKING: Sydney telco to relocate offices to Rocky

Mayor Strelow and Council's General Manager of Advance Rockhampton, Tony Cullen, meet with CEO of South Western Wireless, Geoff Peach, at their new Quay Street address.

A SYDNEY telecommunications company will relocate its corporate offices to the Rockhampton CBD.

South Western Wireless anticipates it will employ up to 25 people at its Rockhampton call and technical centre within the next two to three years.

South Western Wireless CEO Geoff Peach said the company saw a great opportunity in Rockhampton to base its core operations.

"We were approached by a number of regional councils and for several reasons we thought Rockhampton was ideal and council was also very supportive,” Mr Peach said.

South Western Wireless is currently recruiting locals for their Quay St office, set to be in full operation before the end of the year.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said this was yet another sign of confidence in the region with council's economic development team being a key player in attracting and supporting private sector businesses.

"This is another great example of a business with a significant presence throughout regional Queensland choosing Rockhampton as its base. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome South Western Wireless and the jobs they will bring to Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said.

"Our Economic Development team acts as a conduit between council and the private sector to facilitate partnerships like this and wherever we can cut red tape or offer supportive services to attract new businesses, we will.”

With existing customers in areas including the Central Highlands, Blackall, Tambo, Longreach, Winton and Barcaldine, South Western Wireless delivers high speed internet to Regional Queensland towns with limited accessibility to other telecommunication providers.