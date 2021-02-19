BREAKING: Tattooed man escapes ‘citizens’ arrest’ at Lagoons

UPDATE 9.20am: Police suspect the driver has crossed the highway and is heading west to Mt Morgan.

The vehicle is now described as a silver Mazda work ute.

8.45am: Members of the public detained a “heavily tattooed” man, in the vicinity of a red Holden Commodore stolen yesterday.

However, he has now escaped in a brown vehicle, heading toward Alton Downs.

Earlier reports said witnesses saw the man jump out of a vehicle and run into nearby bushes.

He was briefly detained but is now driving a gold work ute with two white tool boxes on back along Nine Mile Rd.

The police on scene are in possession of stingers.

