BREAKING: Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash in North Rocky

A crash at the corner of Ford and Seigle streets, North Rockhampton.

BREAKING: AUTHORITIES are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared a taxi had hit a parked car before colliding with another vehicle on the corner of Ford and Seigle sts.

A spokewoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said no-one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 5pm.

A nearby resident was inside their home when they reported hearing a massive smash outside.

At the moment access to Ford St from High St is blocked.

Tow trucks are also on scene.