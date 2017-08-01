BREAKING: Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash in North Rocky

BREAKING: AUTHORITIES are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared a taxi had hit a parked car before colliding with another vehicle on the corner of Ford and Seigle sts.
A spokewoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said no-one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 5pm.
A nearby resident was inside their home when they reported hearing a massive smash outside.
At the moment access to Ford St from High St is blocked.
Tow trucks are also on scene.