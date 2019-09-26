Menu
BREAKING: Taxi driver assaulted outside Centrelink

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 11:25 AM
11.15am: POLICE are tracking a fugitive after he allegedly punched and robbed a taxi driver outside Centrelink in North Rockhampton.

The offence happened about 11.09am in Musgrave St.

Initial reports suggest a male passenger punched the driver in the head from behind before stealing cash and fleeing the scene.

He was described as about 183cm tall, very slim, wearing sunglasses with gold chains around his neck.

Reports suggest he is a known ice user.

He was last seen jumping a fence in Stewart St, Frenchville.

Police are taking photographs and checking for prints at Centrelink.

More to come.

