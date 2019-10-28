Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

Police are on scene at Heatley Primary School after it's believed a teacher was stabbed.

Police are on scene at Heatley Primary School after it's believed a teacher was stabbed.

POLICE and paramedics are on scene at Heatley Primary School after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a 12-year-old female student.

Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick confirmed the student had to be tasered.

Critical care paramedics have treated a female teacher for chest and shoulder injuries at the school.

Paramedics have left Heatley primary school after a teacher was allegedly stabbed in the shoulder by a student. @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/gOQzNC1UYu — Tess Ikonomou (@tessikonomou) October 28, 2019

Police confirmed the altercation between the female teacher and the student.

The woman suffered a small puncture wound to her shoulder.

Concernced parents have arrived to pick up their children.

A mother said she was shocked and scared for her child.

Mum Lily said she came to pick up her young children from the primary school but was told they were in a safe place, and wasn't allowed to take them with her.

There are reports that other students witnessed the ordeal.

The school was placed in lockdown about midday.

"At about 11.30am this morning emergency services responded to a disturbance at Heatley Primary," Senior Sergeant Scott Warrick said.

"Investigations have revealed there was an altercation within the school between the teacher and the student.

"A female teacher has suffered non life-threatening punture-like stab wound to the shoulder, and it is alleged a student of the school was involved in the incident.

"Both people involved have gone to hospital."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a second patient was also treated on the scene.

"It's unclear at this stage what that person was treated for," he said.

An ambulance at the school.

One person has been transported to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

It's unclear what condition the female teacher is in.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment, however they could not confirm the school was in lockdown.

MORE TO COME