BREAKING: Teacher reportedly assaulted at Rocky school

Rockhampton police were called to Glenmore State High School on Wednesday afternoon after a teacher was reportedly assaulted.

At 1.20pm, police crews were conducting searches in the vicinity of the school after reports a teenage student had assaulted a teacher and fled with a group of children.

A member of the public reportedly sighted a group of students at a nearby service station, but the children had left by the time police arrived.

There have been other sightings reported in the area, and at 2pm police were following those leads.

The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

