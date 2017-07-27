28°
BREAKING: Teen boy hit by truck in north Rocky

Melanie Plane
| 27th Jul 2017 7:59 AM
Emergency services at the scene of an accident in north Rockhampton
Emergency services at the scene of an accident in north Rockhampton

UPDATE 8.30AM: A TEENAGE boy hit by a truck in north Rockhampton is en route to Rockhampton Hospital.

Reports indicate the boy initially had problems feeling his legs and has suffered significant lacerations. A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the boy had been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with a leg injury in a stable condition.

Reporters at the scene say the boy has been loaded into an ambulance, the truck involved has been moved and the scene is being cleared.

 

 

Emergency services at the scene of an accident in north Rockhampton
Emergency services at the scene of an accident in north Rockhampton

BREAKING 8AM: A TEENAGE boy has been hit by a truck in north Rockhampton.

Initial information suggests a 15-year-old boy was riding his bike when he was struck by a semi-trailer at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba Rd, near Emmaus College.

While the boy is conscious and breathing, he is understood to have potentially serious injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect delays. Police have closed Main St and traffic is backing up.

Queensland Police, Ambulance and Fire services are responding.

More to come.

