Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Emu in the Alexandra Park Zoo.
An Emu in the Alexandra Park Zoo. Mike Knott BUN130319ZOO9
Breaking

BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
20th Mar 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with animal cruelty and trespassing after jumping the fence and harassing animals at Bundaberg's Alexandra Park Zoo.

Police were alerted to the incident yesterday after a video was posted to social media showing a boy scaling a fence and entering an enclosure containing multiple animals, while a second juvenile filmed the offence.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the alleged offence took place at the zoo on Quay St at 5.40pm on Saturday, March 16.

"The 15-year-old has waved his hat at an emu causing the animal to become aggressive and charged at him. He has then thrown a rock at the emu," she said.

Police said CCTV footage has revealed the teenager also threw a handful of bark and slapped at a wallaby, which also charged at him in defence.

"The animals were distressed by the attack, however they were not physically harmed," Sen Const Webb said.

Police will question a 16-year-old boy believed to have filmed the incident.

alexandra park zoo animal cruelty buncrime bundaberg charged emu attack juvenile crime teenager trespassing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    premium_icon ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    News Labor Candidate Russell Robertson challenges Michelle Landry to make senate submission

    GKI project does not convince Senator Canavan

    premium_icon GKI project does not convince Senator Canavan

    Politics 'I am sceptical that $50million would build what they want'

    What the jury didn't hear during attempted murder trial

    premium_icon What the jury didn't hear during attempted murder trial

    Crime Defence wanted to call an expert who testified in Baden-Clay case

    Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    premium_icon Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    Property Built in 1896, it first served as a boarding house, then a hospital