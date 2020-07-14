Menu
Emergency services are attending the scene of a vehicle rollover in Biloela.
BREAKING: Teen driver trapped in vehicle rollover

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 6:50 PM
A TEENAGE driver is reportedly trapped inside a vehicle after it rolled this evening following a single-vehicle accident in Biloela.

The 17-year-old female is believed to have collided with a stationary vehicle on Collard St just after 6.35pm.

Early reports suggest the teen is conscious and sustained some injuries to her arm, including a dislocated shoulder.

QPS are currently on scene assessing the situation.

QAS and QFES remain en route.

More to come.

