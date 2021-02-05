Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenager suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The teenager suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
Breaking

Teen flown to hospital after serious horse fall

Holly Cormack
4th Feb 2021 8:22 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 4:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage girl to hospital after she was thrown from a horse in the South Burnett.

The aeromedical crew was tasked to a private property just after 3pm this afternoon.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with local QAS personnel to treat the rider.

She suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury.

The rescue crew flew the girl to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

racq lifeflight rescue helicopter south burnett horse fall
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman caught stealing building supplies from Bunnings

        Premium Content CQ woman caught stealing building supplies from Bunnings

        Crime She placed $50 worth of items in her pockets and handbag.

        Rocky chimp troop celebrates Gandali’s first birthday

        Premium Content Rocky chimp troop celebrates Gandali’s first birthday

        Council News Gandali didn’t seem to mind when his father ran away with his jelly cake.

        COVID fragments detected in Yeppoon sewage again

        Premium Content COVID fragments detected in Yeppoon sewage again

        Health Dr Jeannette Young said continued detections across the state were becoming more...

        Final farewell for ‘remarkable human being’

        Premium Content Final farewell for ‘remarkable human being’

        News Hundreds will celebrate the life of Peter Bartlett on Friday.