BREAKING: Teen girl bashed in violent group assault

SET UPON: A teen girl was violently bashed in a group attack Friday evening.

SET UPON: A teen girl was violently bashed in a group attack Friday evening.

A TEEN girl was violently assaulted this evening following a group attack on Murray St in Rockhampton.

Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 6pm as up to six people repeatedly bashed the 18-year-old female.

It is understood the victim suffered significant facial injuries and a possible fractured arm.

The alleged offenders decamped from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

It is unknown at this time whether the girl was known to the offenders.