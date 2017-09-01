BREAKING: Teen girl charged over Stockland bomb threat

Stockland Rockhampton has been evacuated several times in the past few months after hoax bomb threats. Another person has today been charged over a call she allegedly made to a store in the centre.

A TEENAGE girl will appear in court later this month, charged with calling in a bomb hoax to Stockland Rockhampton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the 15-year-old Rockhampton girl was issued with a notice to appear in court on September 19.

The Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CIB said police investigations and public assistance led to her being charged for a hoax call made to retailer JB Hi Fi on July 27.

It comes after two Gracemere men were granted bail after appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on similar charges while they wait for their matters to be dealt with in the District Court.

There have been a number of bomb threats called in to Stockland Rockhampton since July and police are continuing to investigate several separate incidents.