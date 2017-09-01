27°
News

BREAKING: Teen girl charged over Stockland bomb threat

Stockland Rockhampton has been evacuated several times in the past few months after hoax bomb threats. Another person has today been charged over a call she allegedly made to a store in the centre.
Stockland Rockhampton has been evacuated several times in the past few months after hoax bomb threats. Another person has today been charged over a call she allegedly made to a store in the centre.
Michelle Gately
by

A TEENAGE girl will appear in court later this month, charged with calling in a bomb hoax to Stockland Rockhampton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the 15-year-old Rockhampton girl was issued with a notice to appear in court on September 19.

The Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CIB said police investigations and public assistance led to her being charged for a hoax call made to retailer JB Hi Fi on July 27.

It comes after two Gracemere men were granted bail after appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on similar charges while they wait for their matters to be dealt with in the District Court.

There have been a number of bomb threats called in to Stockland Rockhampton since July and police are continuing to investigate several separate incidents.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
23 years on the run: How Yeppoon man's crimes resurfaced

23 years on the run: How Yeppoon man's crimes resurfaced

Some might call what happened karma.

Where the bloody hell are ya? GKI of course

Great Keppel Island Hideaway.

CQ's island getaway beckons swathes of European visitors.

50 fed-up graziers break silence on Shoalwater safety concerns

Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment watch on as United States Marine Corps C-130 Hercules, AH-1W Super Cobra and UH-1Y Venom aircraft prepare to depart the airstrip at Mount Bundey Training Area in the Northern Territory as part of Exercise Talisman Saber.

Graziers just haven't spoken up about it until now.

Discover all the fun events in CQ this weekend

SADDLE UP: St Brendan's Rodeo will be in full swing this weekend in Yeppoon.

Discover all the fun events happening this weekend in CQ.

Local Partners