BREAKING: Teen in hospital after two-vehicle smash

A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after two cars collided in a residential street in North Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at 12.20pm on Frenchville Rd, Frenchville.

Initial reports suggest one person became encapsulated in their vehicle after crashing into a fence.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics treated a female in her mid-teens, who had no apparent injuries.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.