BREAKING: Teen in hospital after two-vehicle smash
A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after two cars collided in a residential street in North Rockhampton.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at 12.20pm on Frenchville Rd, Frenchville.
Initial reports suggest one person became encapsulated in their vehicle after crashing into a fence.
According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics treated a female in her mid-teens, who had no apparent injuries.
She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.