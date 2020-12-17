Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
BREAKING: Teen in hospital after two-vehicle smash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after two cars collided in a residential street in North Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at 12.20pm on Frenchville Rd, Frenchville.

Initial reports suggest one person became encapsulated in their vehicle after crashing into a fence.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics treated a female in her mid-teens, who had no apparent injuries.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

