A 15-year-old boy has been injured in an off-road motorbike crash.
BREAKING: Teen rider badly hurt in campground crash

kaitlyn smith
21st Sep 2020 5:34 PM
A YOUNG man has sustained significant injuries after crashing his motorbike at a camp site north of Rockhampton.

The off-road incident occurred around 4.40pm at Alligator Creek camp grounds, Yaamba.

It is believed the teen was travelling at speeds of around 50 to 60km/h prior to the incident.

The 15-year-old crashed only moments later, resulting in a suspected fractured wrist.

QAS have since arrived on scene and are undertaking spinal precautions.

The patient is reportedly in a stable condition.

More to come.

