BREAKING: Teen rider badly hurt in campground crash
A YOUNG man has sustained significant injuries after crashing his motorbike at a camp site north of Rockhampton.
The off-road incident occurred around 4.40pm at Alligator Creek camp grounds, Yaamba.
It is believed the teen was travelling at speeds of around 50 to 60km/h prior to the incident.
The 15-year-old crashed only moments later, resulting in a suspected fractured wrist.
QAS have since arrived on scene and are undertaking spinal precautions.
The patient is reportedly in a stable condition.
More to come.