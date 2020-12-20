UPDATE: Teen in hospital after falling off tramp

UPDATE, 12.50PM: The teenager has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a spinal precaution.

INITIAL: Paramedics are racing to a home in North Rockhampton after a teenager has fallen off a trampoline and is reportedly "unable to move".

Initial reports suggest a boy, believed to be 14, had fallen off a trampoline about 11.50am on Sunday at a private residence in Creek St, Berserker.

It is understood he is experiencing back pain and only able to move his toes.

