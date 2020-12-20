Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Breaking

UPDATE: Teen in hospital after falling off tramp

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
20th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12.50PM: The teenager has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a spinal precaution.

INITIAL: Paramedics are racing to a home in North Rockhampton after a teenager has fallen off a trampoline and is reportedly "unable to move".

Initial reports suggest a boy, believed to be 14, had fallen off a trampoline about 11.50am on Sunday at a private residence in Creek St, Berserker.

It is understood he is experiencing back pain and only able to move his toes.

More to come.

queensland ambulance service trampoline fall
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ

        Premium Content Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ

        Cycling & MTB ‘It really adds to the appeal of coming to the region to ride mountain bikes.’

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man in hospital after snake bite

        Breaking A man in his 60s was bitten by a snake that was ‘brown in colour’.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Dashi Dash racers at Callaghan Park

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Dashi Dash racers at Callaghan Park

        News Pint-sized pups battle it out at LJ Hooker’s Dashi Dash; see the cuties here.

        Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Breaking Two people have been injured after crashing into a tree off a CQ highway.